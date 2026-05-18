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Inter put up fight to keep Yann Bisseck as Premier League and Bayern Munich target changes agent
Agency shake-up sparks transfer speculation
Bisseck is on the verge of making a major decision regarding his off-field representation. While his current agent, Yusuf Kandemir, is expected to remain involved in the management of the German defender's career, the player is nearing a definitive choice on a new high-profile agency to lead his future negotiations.
According to Sportitalia, several of the world's most influential sports agencies are vying for the right to represent the Inter centre-back. Currently, Giovanni Branchini is believed to be in pole position to secure Bisseck's signature, a move that often signals a player is preparing for high-level career movements or contract renewals in the near future.
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Bayern Munich and Premier League giants circle
The uncertainty surrounding Bisseck’s representation has coincided with a surge in interest from the Bundesliga and the Premier League.
Bayern Munich are among the primary suitors closely monitoring the situation, viewing the 23-year-old as a potential long-term solution for their defensive line back in his homeland. The English top flight is also providing stiff competition, with several unnamed clubs tracking his progress in Serie A.
While the Nerazzurri are determined to fend off any incoming bids, the lure of the Premier League and the stature of a club like Bayern Munich could test both Inter's resolve and the player's commitment to the San Siro project.
Inter's stance on their defensive jewel
Despite the growing noise from abroad, Inter have no intention of parting ways with Bisseck. The club views him as a vital asset for the future and is prepared to put up a fight to ensure he remains in Milan. For his part, the defender has expressed that he feels very comfortable in his current surroundings, forming a strong bond with the city and the supporters.
The Nerazzurri hierarchy is aware that Bisseck's profile-combining physical dominance with technical proficiency-is rare in the modern game.
As such, they are expected to adopt a firm stance against any enquiries that may arrive during the upcoming transfer windows, prioritising squad stability over a quick profit on the German youngster.
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Rising star under Chivu’s leadership
Bisseck’s stock has risen significantly due to his consistent performances as a regular starter in the tactical system implemented by Cristian Chivu. His versatility has allowed him to adapt perfectly to the aggressive, front-foot style of football demanded by the Romanian coach, making him a cornerstone of the reigning Italian champions' defensive unit.
His impressive recovery speed and ability to carry the ball out of defence have made him one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A.