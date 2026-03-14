It all happens in the 82nd minute: Zappacosta plays a long ball to the Montenegrin, who flicks it back over his shoulder, counting on Sulemana to make a run, but Sulemana is a bit too late compared to Dumfries. The two go in for a challenge; the Ghanaian places a hand on the Dutchman’s back, and there may even be slight contact between the two players’ right feet. The fact remains that Dumfries then slips and loses possession to his opponent, who then shoots, sees his effort saved by Sommer, and Krstovic scores. Manganiello looks as though he is about to blow his whistle, but then decides not to penalise the challenge.