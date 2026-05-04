AFP
Inter president confirms Alessandro Bastoni transfer interest from Barcelona
Marotta admits Blaugrana interest
The Inter president has provided a significant update on the future of Bastoni, confirming that Barcelona have set their sights on the talented Italian international.
Speaking to Radio Anch'Io Sport, Marotta was surprisingly transparent about the link between the Blaugrana and one of Inter’s most prized assets.
“He is a great talent. He was unlucky in certain episodes. Everyone had their eyes on him. He made that naive mistake against Juventus with the simulation, he was the first to admit it, but we protected him. He is a great champion.” Marotta stated.
He added: “I won’t deny there is interest from Barcelona, but nothing concrete yet. A player leaves if he expresses the desire to go. At this moment he is happy to be with us and we are happy with him.”
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Barcelona's defensive rebuild
The news comes as Hansi Flick continues to look for ways to bolster a backline that has lacked consistent authority this season.
Reports suggest that the Catalan club view Bastoni as the perfect candidate to fill their left-footed centre-back vacancy, especially with uncertainty surrounding the futures of existing defensive personnel at the Spotify Camp Nou.
Despite Marotta's insistence that no concrete offer has arrived, the admission of interest will fuel speculation that a summer move is on the cards.
Inter have faced financial scrutiny in recent seasons, and while they have just secured their third Scudetto in five years, the prospect of a massive transfer fee could prove difficult to ignore if Barcelona formalise their pursuit.
Maintaining the Italian core
Beyond the individual future of Bastoni, Marotta was also bullish about the long-term project at Inter, specifically regarding the identity of the squad.
He emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong domestic presence within the team as they prepare to defend their Serie A title next season.
“Italy produces talent. We want to build a solid core of Italians, some are getting older so it is right to add more. For the Scudetto, you need a core who understands Italian football.” Marotta explained.
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European ambitions remain
While domestic success has returned to San Siro, Marotta made it clear that the Champions League remains the final frontier for his Inter administration. Having achieved so much on the domestic front, the president confessed that European silverware is the one trophy he still finds himself chasing after several near misses.
“I have reached four finals and unfortunately lost them all.” Marotta admitted. “It is something I still want to achieve, but next year we will try to improve in that competition.”