Lautaro Martinez puts 'phenomenon' Harry Kane above Erling Haaland as best striker in world football
Martinez names his top striker
The Inter striker has placed Kane above Haaland when asked to name the best centre-forward in world football. Speaking in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Martinez was asked to choose the standout striker in the modern game. While many observers point to Haaland’s prolific scoring record with Manchester City, Martinez opted instead for Kane, now leading the line for Bayern Munich.
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Martinez explains why Kane stands above Haaland
The Argentine highlighted the England captain’s broader skill set, pointing to his technical quality and tactical intelligence as decisive factors. Explaining his choice, Martinez praised Kane’s complete approach to the striker role and the variety of qualities he brings to the pitch.
He said: "Harry Kane. I even put him ahead of Haaland for his ball control, his link-up play, his reading of the game, and his headers. A phenomenon."
A striker thriving in Milan
Martinez has developed into one of Europe’s most reliable finishers during his time at Inter. This season, he has scored 17 goals in 29 Serie A appearances, placing him at the top of the league's top scorers list. The forward believes he is currently playing the best football of his career.
"Certainly, because I feel very happy and confident when I play," Martinez said. "I move with great ease, even tactically. It wasn't like that before."
Martinez also spoke about his strong understanding with team-mate Marcus Thuram, which has helped Inter maintain their attacking threat this season. He added: "Marcus and I have slowly understood each other. He's a cheerful, special guy. I'm the serious one. We complement each other, even in terms of personality."
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What comes next?
Martinez has already led Inter to the Serie A Scudetto and Coppa Italia titles this season, scoring in the 2-0 victory over Lazio in the final. However, the striker will be expected to continue his contribution when the Nerazzurri play their final league match of the season against Bologna on May 23.