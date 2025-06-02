This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alejandro Orellana

'Inter Miami’s interest is real' - Club América's Brian Rodríguez says he spoke with Luiz Suarez and that 'there’s a real chance' he could transfer to MLS team

The Uruguayan winger said clubs in Spain have shown interest, but 'playing alongside Suárez and Messi' is a dream

  • Valued at around $7 million, according to Transfermarkt
  • Under contract with Club América until 2026
  • Has scored 23 goals in 104 appearances for Las Águilas
