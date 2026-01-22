Inter Miami reportedly tried to acquire LAFC's Denis Bouanga in a $13 million deal before turning to Monterrey's Germán Berterame

Inter Miami have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Mexico international forward Germán Berterame from CF Monterrey, according to the Athletic. The deal is valued at approximately $15 million, placing Berterame among the 10 most expensive acquisitions in MLS history once finalized.

Before closing in on Berterame, Miami explored several high-profile attacking options. One of the most ambitious moves came in the form of a $13 million bid for LAFC star Denis Bouanga. LAFC swiftly rejected the offer, making it clear the Gabonese forward is not for sale as he remains under contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028. The same outlet reports Bouanga is aiming to extend his contract.