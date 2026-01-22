Los Angeles Football Club v Real Salt LakeGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Inter Miami reportedly tried to acquire LAFC's Denis Bouanga in a $13 million deal before turning to Monterrey's Germán Berterame

Inter Miami’s pursuit of Monterrey striker Germán Berterame followed an unsuccessful $13 million bid for LAFC star Denis Bouanga, according to The Athletic. The Herons’ cash offer for the Gabon international was turned down by Los Angeles, prompting a swift pivot in their winter rebuild. According to the same report, Bouanga wants to extend his contract with his current club.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Los Angeles Football Club - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Miami’s failed Bouanga pursuit

    Inter Miami have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Mexico international forward Germán Berterame from CF Monterrey, according to the Athletic. The deal is valued at approximately $15 million, placing Berterame among the 10 most expensive acquisitions in MLS history once finalized.

    Before closing in on Berterame, Miami explored several high-profile attacking options. One of the most ambitious moves came in the form of a $13 million bid for LAFC star Denis Bouanga. LAFC swiftly rejected the offer, making it clear the Gabonese forward is not for sale as he remains under contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028. The same outlet reports Bouanga is aiming to extend his contract.

    • Advertisement
  • Mazatlan FC v Monterrey - Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    Berterame’s Monterrey impact

    Bouanga, widely regarded as one of MLS’s elite attackers, has scored at least 20 regular-season goals in each of the last three campaigns. However, with LAFC unwilling to negotiate, Miami shifted their focus back to Liga MX.

    Berterame, 27, has been one of Monterrey’s most reliable attacking weapons since joining the club in 2022. He has registered 68 goals and 15 assists for Rayados, including a standout 2025 season with 27 goals across all competitions and three more at the FIFA Club World Cup. His form has carried into the Clausura 2026, where he has already scored twice in Monterrey’s opening three matches.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    DP spots and rebuild

    The signing is part of a broader transition for Inter Miami as the club moves from its initial era with Lionel Messi into a new phase. The retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba opened two Designated Player slots, one of which was used to make Rodrigo De Paul’s loan permanent in a deal worth around $17 million. Berterame is expected to occupy the third DP spot.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Guatemala v Canada - Gold Cup 2025: QuarterfinalsGetty Images Sport

    Miami’s busy winter

    Miami’s winter business has also included the arrivals of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, winger Tadeo Allende on a permanent deal, Brazilian center back Micael on loan, midfielder David Ayala via trade, and free-agent signings Sergio Reguilón and Facundo Mura - underscoring the club’s intent to remain a contender on all fronts.

0