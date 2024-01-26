Inter Miami's poor start to preseason: Cause for concern or just Lionel Messi & Co. getting warmed-up?

Luis Suarez has joined Lionel Messi in MLS but the Herons have failed to score in their two friendlies so far

Let's make one thing clear: we aren't going to worry about Inter Miami just yet. This isn't a crisis or a problem that anyone should be too worried about. There's a long season ahead and four trophies to compete for and, more than likely, Inter Miami will be just fine.

It has to be said, though, that the club's preseason is off to a nightmare start. Their worldwide globe-trotting adventure has started slower than anyone would have really imagined. The Herons have failed to score against both the El Salvador national team and FC Dallas in their first two preseason fixtures, never quite showing signs of being the juggernaut that many expect them to be.

Those expectations remain justified. This team has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the starting XI, for goodness' sake. On talent and experience, there are absolutely zero teams in MLS that can go toe-to-toe with that foursome.

In these first two preseason games, we just haven't quite seen that, though. It's a slow start, and also one that could have a lasting impact on this team for a variety of reasons.