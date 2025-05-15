Inter Miami player ratings vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Lionel Messi shows visible signs of frustration as the Herons settle for a 3-3 draw in a thriller

Miami and San Jose went blow for blow in a six-goal thriller, but Messi's anger at his team's current woes were on full display with postgame display

Lionel Messi made local headlines with his decision to travel and play in Inter Miami's midweek match against the San Jose Earthquakes — his first appearance in the Bay Area since 2009. Odds are, the Argentine legend might have preferred to stay back East, as the Herons were forced to settle for a wild 3-3 draw with the hosts.

Miami avoided defeat, but the club has now gone winless in five of its last six matches and was arguably fortunate to escape with a point. San Jose dominated stretches of the game, particularly in midfield. Javier Mascherano’s side got off to a dream start, with Maxi Falcon scoring just 30 seconds into the match. It looked like an early statement of intent, but Miami’s defensive frailties were exposed almost immediately. Cristian Arango pounced on a quick counterattack, taking advantage of some passive defending to level the score.

From there, it was a track meet - thrilling for neutral fans, but nerve-wracking for both coaches. Neither side could instill much on defense, resulting in a wide-open match. Tadeo Allende delivered a stunning brace for Miami, while Beau Leroux and Ian Harkes rounded out the scoring for the Earthquakes.

If there was a visual indicator of Inter Miami’s current frustration, it came in the dying moments of stoppage time — from Messi himself. After finishing off a brilliant move, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared to be fouled in what many consider his sweet spot for free kicks. As he got up expecting a whistle, the play was instead called back for offside. Messi, clearly furious, stormed toward the officiating crew, shouting his protest as players and staff from both teams — including San Jose coach Bruce Arena — tried to restrain him. At one point, a referee could be heard asking, “Do you want to be sent off?”

Things need to change - and quickly - or it could get worse for Mascherano and Inter Miami.

