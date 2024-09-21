Inter Miami player ratings vs NYCFC: Lionel Messi's Herons lose composure, falter late as Pigeons score last-gasp equalizer

A game-tying goal in stoppage time from NYCFC's James Sands crossed out go-ahead strike from Miami's Leonardo Campana

NYCFC and USMNT midfielder James Sands scored his first career goal for the Pigeons in the 95th minute against Inter Miami, finding the back of the net with the final touch of the match. The late goal cancelled out a 75th minute strike from the Herons' Leonardo Campana, putting a dent in Miami's pursuit for the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

Miami rolled out a starting XI featuring both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, but neither were able to make the magic happen at Yankee Stadium as the Herons attack faltered on the afternoon.

As a result, Miami have now opened up the race for the regular season title, with this being their second-straight draw of the week. Sitting on 64 points, they still hold a nine-point lead over second, but they're now starting to sweat with just four matches left in the campaign.

The match began with a high tempo, with each team having a set piece opportunity within the opening 10 minutes, but neither could finish. After a highly contested opening 45 minutes, the teams went into the halftime break at a deadlock.

Tempers began to flare as the stalemate went on, and in the 63rd minute, the Herons lost their heads. Miami earned six yellow cards across a five-minute span through the 68th minute, highlighted by a double yellow to a staff member on the bench, resulting in his ejection after receiving two cards in a 30-second span.

Miami coach Tata Martino then looked to his bench in an attempt to change the match, bringing on Campana, and the Ecuadorian did just that. A brilliant ball laid across the box buy Jordi Alba found the striker's feet and he tapped home behind Matt Freese, who couldn't do anything about it.

It seemed as though three points were in the cards for Miami, but Sands had other plans. On a late corner kick, the 24-year-old midfielder leaped over every player in the box, smashing home a booming header to score his first-ever MLS goal.

Martino will be frustrated with the performance, and rightfully so, but the Herons lost their composure in multiple moments throughout the contest. If they want to claim the Supporters' Shield, they have to lock in for the remainder of the season.

