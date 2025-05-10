Inter Miami player ratings vs. Minnesota United: Lionel Messi scores but Javier Mascherano gets it all wrong as the Loons thrash the Herons

Without Luis Suarez, the Herons were smacked around the field by the Loons in a battle between two of MLS' best to start 2025

Inter Miami's defense capitulated, conceding two goals in each half, as the Herons fell to Minnesota United 4-1 on the road in a battle of two MLS's best teams this season.

Luis Suarez was not available for selection due to "personal reasons," and Miami couldn't find any rhythm going forward without one of their leaders on attack.

Lionel Messi did find the back of the net, with the reigning MLS MVP bringing the Herons within a goal early in the second half after MNUFC went into the break with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Anthony Markanich and Bongokuhle Hlongwane. However, a 68th-minute own-goal from defender Marcelo Weigandt ultimately doomed Miami, ending its momentum.

Finland international Robin Lod scored Minnesota's fourth - a blistering strike - to put the cherry on top just two minutes later.

Manager Javier Mascherano made four changes in the second half to try and turn their fortunes around, but the Herons were completely outplayed throughout the 90 minutes and left with zero ideas on the pitch.

It was another concerning result for Miami as it continues its poor run of form, losing its fourth match in its last five in all competitions.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Allianz Field...