Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs LAFC: Lionel Messi quiet as title defense opens with a thud

Lionel Messi was unable to make an impact and Inter Miami were poor defensively as they dropped the first game of the season to LAFC, 3-0. The Herons never really got into the game, and were undone by three clinical counterattacks by the home side - who showed that they just might be serious challengers for MLS Cup this year.

Miami rather struggled to find a foothold in the first half. Messi was seldom involved, settling only for the odd touch here and there. LAFC took the lead after 38 minutes, a quick counterattack ending with a tidy finish from youngster David Martinez. The Herons had their moments towards the end of the period, with Messi curling narrowly wide from outside the box. 

They increased the tempo in the second half. Messi started to get on the ball more. The introduction of Tadeo Allende added a bit more quality. But a clear chance never really came. LAFC, meanwhile, were deadly. Bouanga scored the second, darting in behind the defense, nodding over a stranded Dayne St. Clair, and side-footing home into an empty net in the 73rd minute. He set up the third, too, skinning his man before providing an inch-perfect pass for Nathan Ordaz in the 91st minute. 

This was a poor one for Miami. They might've had more of the ball, but didn't do anything with it. LAFC, meanwhile, were incisive and effective. To be sure, the Herons will find another gear. Yet this was a poor start to a title defense - and a gut punch from a clear MLS Cup rival

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from LA Coliseum...

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (4/10):

    Made a couple of tidy saves early on. Could do nothing about Martinez's goal. Made to look silly by Bouanga for the second, coming out too early on the play. 

    Ian Fray (5/10):

    A pretty poor first half against the roaming Bouanga before being hooked at the break. 

    Maxi Falcon (5/10):

    Picked up a laughable yellow in the first half and was his usual chaotic self - not too much effect. 

    Micael (5/10):

    Not his best debut. Lost the high line once or twice and missed a couple of tackles. 

    Noah Allen (6/10):

    The best of the back four. Handled Martinez well - save for a brief lapse on the goal. 

    Midfield

    Rodrigo De Paul (6/10):

    A bit mixed in the midfield. Had some poor moments where he was bypassed a few times, but was effective in the final third.

    Yannick Bright (7/10):

    Won his tackles and kept the ball moving. Comfortably Miami's second-best performer on the night. 

    Lionel Messi (7/10):

    Played some audacious passes, found all sorts of angles, and fired narrowly wide. Lacking chemistry with the front line. 

    Attack

    Mateo Silvetti (5/10):

    Twelve passes completed on the night, and there was not much connection with the front line. 

    German Berterame (4/10):

    A remarkably poor debut. Nodded wide in his only real chance. 

    Telasco Segovia (5/10):

    Put in plenty of legwork and was on the ball quite a lot - not that he did much with it. 

    Subs & Manager

    Facundo Mura (5/10):

    Looked off the pace, and didn't cover Bouanga well. 

    Tadeo Allende (5/10):

    A nice touch here and there and had a good effort denied. 

    Luis Suarez (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Javier Mascherano (4/10):

    Didn't get much of a performance out of his side in the first half. Not much better in the second. A miserable start to the season. 

