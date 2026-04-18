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Alex Labidou

Inter Miami player ratings vs Colorado Rapids: Lionel Messi's stunning game-winner spoils Colorado Rapids 30th anniversary party in front of nearly 76,000

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The Rapids drew the second-most fans for a match in MLS history, but Lionel Messi reminded all in attendance why he is considered the greatest player to play the sport.

DENVER -- It was the Colorado Rapids 30th anniversary of their first match. But Lionel Messi was keen to remind the nearly 76,000 in Colorado that it was his first-ever trip to Denver. And he did not disappoint.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was sensational at Empower Field, scoring two goals and assisting another to power the Herons to a 3-2 thriller over Colorado. The Rapids went down 2-0 in the first half, but responded with some magic of their own thanks to strikers Rafa Navarro and Darren Yapi. In the end, Messi was too difficult, too determined to overcome.

In front of the second largest crowd in MLS history, Messi got to work early after Yannick Bright was brought down in the box by Josh Atencio in the 17th minute. While the call was questionable, after a VAR was done, the Argentine clinically finished past Zack Steffen, sending the heavy Inter Miami contingent in the stands into party mode. And he wasn't just done yet in the first half. Messi took advantage of a poor turnover by Colorado near the box and found German Berterame on a perfect cross in the box to double the advantage.

Yet, in the second half - perhaps due to Colorado's famed mile high altitude - the Rapids struck back. Rafa Navarro took on five defenders in space and cleanly slotted it past Dayne St. Clair - who should have stopped the striker's shot. Then Darren Yapi followed just six minutes later, capitalizing on what looked like yards of space to level. But in the end, Messi sent a timely reminder of why he is largely considered the greatest player of all-time as he got the ball in front of four defenders in the box and with an assassin's touch shot the ball past both Atencio and Lucas Herrington.

It was a big moment for a Inter Miami side who hadn't won its last two fixtures. It was even bigger for Guillermo Hoyos, who was promoted to manager after Javier Mascherano abruptly left the club midweek.


GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Empower Field...

  • Colorado Rapids v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (5/10):

    St. Clair is now seven games in on what was widely considered a blockbuster move to South Beach and his fit so far remains in question after another shaky start. He hasn't adapted to Miami's possession style of play, and he likely could have stopped at least one of the Rapids goals.

    Gonzalo Lujan (5/10):

    Couldn't keep up with the Rapids' pace in attack and was promptly pulled after the team conceded two goals within six minutes.

    Micael (5/10):

    Made eight defensive contributions, but was beaten on the dribble more than he would have liked and earned a sloppy yellow card.

    Maximiliano Falcon (5/10):

    Was decent in ground duels, but never slowed the Rapids in attack.

    Facundo Mura (5/10):

    Similar to his counterparts, he really struggled to find any footing against the Rapids' pace. Thankfully, he and the rest of the defense have Messi on their side.

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  • Midfield

    Rodrigo De Paul (8/10):

    Was the midfield destroyer that Miami paid him the big bucks to be. He was locked in winning back possession for the Herons and also was incredible in connecting on long balls - notching 4-of-5.

    Yannick Bright (6/10):

    Magical for 86 minutes, but then earned a moronic red card in the 87th. His rating would have been two points higher otherwise.

    Lionel Messi (10/10):

    The Rapids did everything they could to stop Messi, but every time he got the ball he worked magic - proving why he is widely considered the best to play the game. His dribble and shot to beat both Lucas Herrington and Josh Atencio for the game winner will likely rank as the goal of the weekend in MLS.

  • Colorado Rapids v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Telasco Segovia (6/10):

    Was the quietest member of the Inter Miami attack, but didn't do anything to hurt the team's chances.

    German Berterame (8/10):

    Has rebounded nicely after being considered an expensive bust earlier in the season. He's now got two in his last two outings and is showing the potential to combine nicely with Messi on the pitch.

    Mateo Silvetti (7/10):

    Added good pace on the pitch on his 70 minutes of action, but nothing more.

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  • Colorado Rapids v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alexander Shaw (NA):

    Came on at the 90th minute.

    Daniel Pinter (6/10):

    Ran 20-ish minutes of cardio. Nothing more, nothing less.

    Noah Allen (6/10):

    Brought in to plug in the holes after a leaky performance from Lujan. Largely did his job.

    Guillermo Hoyos (7/10):

    Not a bad first game as manager. While he will rue giving up a 2-0 lead, but Colorado is a notoriously brutal place to play for visiting teams due to the mile-high altitude. Credit him for sticking with his attack and having a starting XI that placed his players in their best spots.

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