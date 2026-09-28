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Columbus Crew v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Inter Miami player ratings vs Columbus Crew: Lionel Messi magic not enough as Santiago Morales red card proves costly

Player ratings
L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF
Columbus Crew
Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi’s brilliance was cancelled out as Inter Miami fell to a 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. A late capitulation, punctuated by Santiago Morales’ dismissal, allowed the hosts to snatch all three points in stoppage time.

Inter Miami’s tactical structure was put to the ultimate test in a feisty encounter that saw their defensive resolve crumble in the final moments. Operating in a 3-4-3 system designed to facilitate Messi’s creative freedom, the Herons struggled to maintain parity against a relentless Columbus Crew press. Despite enjoying 56% of the ball, Miami managed just three shots on target.

The match swung on a series of disciplinary lapses and late defensive fragility. While Messi provided the equaliser in the 33rd minute to cancel out Josef Martinez’s early penalty, Miami could not sustain the pressure.

The introduction of Morales proved disastrous, as his quick-fire double booking reduced the visitors to ten men in the 90+6 minute. This numerical disadvantage was immediately exploited by Jamal Thiare, who delivered the sucker punch in the ninth minute of stoppage time to seal Miami's fate.

  • Columbus Crew v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Rocco Rios Novo - 6/10:

    The goalkeeper produced four saves to keep Miami in the contest, showing good reflexes against a Columbus side that registered six shots on target. He was powerless to stop the first-half penalty and was eventually beaten by a clinical close-range finish deep in added time.

    Gonzalo Lujan - 5/10:

    A difficult evening for the defender, who struggled with the movement of the Columbus front line. He picked up a yellow card in the 92nd minute as the pressure mounted and was part of a back three that eventually buckled during the ten minutes of stoppage time.

    Casemiro - 4/10:

    Playing out of his natural position, the veteran delivered a disappointing performance. He lacked the mobility required to track runners in the 3-4-3 system and was consistently targeted by the Columbus attack.

    Micael - 6/10:

    The most composed of the starting central defenders, Micael recorded several vital clearances.

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    Midfield

    Facundo Mura - 6/10:

    Operating in the wing-back role, Mura provided decent width and was diligent in his defensive duties until his substitution in the 71st minute. He received a yellow card for a tactical foul.

    Yannick Bright - 5/10:

    Bright struggled to exert influence in the middle of the park, picking up a yellow card in the 40th minute. He also committed a foul in the box that led to the 28th-minute penalty

    Rodrigo De Paul - 6/10:

    The Argentine worked hard to link the defence and attack, though he lacked his usual creative spark.

    Sergio Reguilon - 5/10:

    Reguilon offered an outlet on the left but substituted in the 86th minute during a period of rising tempers. His delivery from wide areas was inconsistent, and he found it difficult to track Mohamed Farsi's overlapping runs.

  • Columbus Crew v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lionel Messi - 7/10:

    Once again the standout performer for the Herons. Messi clinicaly dispatched his chance in the 33rd minute to equalise, showing his enduring quality despite Miami's overall lack of offensive output.

    Luis Suarez - 6/10:

    A quiet night for the veteran striker, who was often isolated. He failed to register a shot on target, though his hold-up play allowed Messi to find spaces between the lines during the first half.

    Daniel Pinter - 5/10:

    Pinter struggled to get involved in the final third and was largely peripheral to the action.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    David Ayala - 6/10:

    Introduced in the 40th minute for the injured Bright, Ayala provided more stability in the pivot and helped Miami maintain 56% possession, though he lacked the final pass to break the deadlock.

    Riquelme Fillipi - 5/10:

    Came on in the 71st minute but failed to make a significant impact on the flank as the game became increasingly fragmented by fouls.

    Santiago Morales - 2/10:

    A disastrous cameo. Entering the fray in the 86th minute, he received a yellow card in the 93th minute and a second yellow just three minutes later. His red card left Miami shorthanded, directly contributing to the late collapse.

    Ezequiel Abadia-Reda - N/A:

    Introduced in the 86th minute, he had too little time on the pitch to receive a fair rating.

    Kily Gonzalez - 5/10:

    The manager's 3-4-3 system controlled the ball but lacked penetration, resulting in only three shots on target. The decision to introduce Morales backfired spectacularly, and the team appeared tactically disjointed after the red card.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
DC United crest
DC United
DCU
Major League Soccer
Orlando City crest
Orlando City
ORL
Columbus Crew crest
Columbus Crew
COL