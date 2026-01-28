Inter Miami confirm Sergio Reguilón injury after preseason opener

Inter Miami’s preseason preparations have been disrupted by an injury to one of their marquee offseason additions. The club announced Reguilón suffered a Grade 2 sprain in his right knee following medical evaluations conducted after the preseason opener against Alianza Lima. The Spanish defender sustained a partial ligament tear. While the injury does not require surgical intervention, the club confirmed that no definitive timeline has been set for his return, as his recovery will be assessed week by week.