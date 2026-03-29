Inter Miami open Casemiro talks with Man Utd midfielder 'open' to Lionel Messi partnership

Inter Miami have sent their first proposal to Casemiro's camp as they look to bolster their ranks with yet another heavyweight from European football, according to Fabrizio Romano. The David Beckham-owned franchise is eager to find a long-term veteran presence in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian's ability to control games is viewed as a perfect fit for Javier Mascherano's tactical setup. While the player is intrigued by the lifestyle and the ambitious sporting project in Miami, any final agreement will depend on the financial package offered.

The Herons are not the only suitors at the table, however. Casemiro remains a man in demand, with multiple bids currently on his desk from clubs across Europe and the lucrative Saudi Pro League. Despite the competition, Miami's ability to offer a partnership with Messi and a transition to life in the United States could prove to be a significant advantage.