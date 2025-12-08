Inter star Manuel Akanji a major doubt for Champions League clash against Liverpool as ex-Man City defender misses training

The atmosphere at the Inter training centre was noticeably tense on Monday morning as the team conducted their final preparations ahead of the monumental Champions League showdown against Liverpool. What should have been a routine session of tactical fine-tuning turned into a source of major anxiety for head coach Chivu, as key defender Akanji was absent from the group.

The Swiss centre-back, who arrived on loan from Manchester City on deadline day and has since established himself as a pillar of the Nerazzurri backline, did not participate in the final training session before the midweek match. Reports emerging from Appiano Gentile suggest that the defender is suffering from flu-like symptoms, a concern that has cast a shadow over his availability for the upcoming European fixture. For a manager still finding his feet at the elite level like Chivu, losing his most dynamic defender on the eve of facing the English champions poses a huge concern. The club medical staff are reportedly working around the clock, but with the game less than 48 hours away, the odds of the 30-year-old starting are drifting swiftly from possible to unlikely.