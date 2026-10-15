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Massive blow for Inter! Lautaro Martinez suffers hamstring injury and will miss the Milan Derby
Hamstring strain sidelines Nerazzurri talisman
Inter have confirmed that Martinez is facing at least a month out of action after picking up a muscular problem. The Nerazzurri captain sustained the injury during the recent Champions League encounter against Club Brugge at San Siro. Despite scoring a brace in that match, the physical toll of the game proved costly for the World Cup winner, who was central to the team's attacking efforts throughout the evening.
Following the 4-3 defeat, the striker underwent medical examinations to determine the severity of the issue. The club officially announced the diagnosis via a statement, confirming that the "tests revealed a strain in his left hamstring" following his efforts in the European fixture. This development leaves head coach Cristian Chivu with a major selection headache as the team enters a congested period of the domestic and continental seasons.
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Crucial fixtures on the horizon
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the Italian giants, as it rules Martinez out of the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan on October 31. His absence will be felt deeply by the squad, as the 29-year-old has been in sensational form, netting four goals in Serie A already this term. The captain's leadership and clinical finishing have been the cornerstone of Inter's tactical approach under the new management.
The Argentine is now expected to remain unavailable until after the upcoming international break in November. According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, he is likely to miss a total of seven matches across all competitions. This list includes high-stakes Serie A meetings with Bologna and Fiorentina, as well as crucial Champions League group stage games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord that will define Inter's European path.
Beyond the club level, the injury also impacts his international duties with Argentina, as he will not be able to join Lionel Scaloni’s squad for their upcoming qualifiers. The medical team at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano will monitor his progress closely, with a tentative return date set for the away match against Atalanta on November 22. Inter fans will be hoping their star man is fully fit in time for the home clash with Stuttgart just three days later.
Striking stats and season impact
Before this physical setback, Martinez had been a near-constant presence in the starting eleven. He has only missed one game this season, which was the victory over Udinese in September when he remained as an unused substitute. Since then, he has been leading the line with distinction, highlighted by a superb brace against Napoli and another two-goal haul against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico earlier in the campaign.
His reliability has been a key asset for the Nerazzurri, who have relied on his partnership with Marcus Thuram to unlock stubborn defences. In the recent victory over Parma, Martinez was even used as a second-half substitute to maintain his fitness levels, but the intensity of the Bruges match eventually proved too much.
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Chivu's tactical adjustments
Cristian Chivu must now find a way to replace the offensive output of his talismanic forward during a month that could define the club's season trajectory. The absence of Martinez leaves a void not just in terms of goals, but also in the high-pressing system that Inter employs. His ability to lead from the front and trigger the defensive phase has been integral to the team's balance in both domestic and European competitions. The Nerazzurri will travel to Bologna this Saturday without their primary goal threat, marking the start of a testing run.
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