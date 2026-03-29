Inter have their sights set on Gila as a replacement for Bastoni: it’s a transfer battle with Milan, but Tare has the upper hand

But in recent weeks, another player has been climbing ever higher up this list: Lazio’s Mario Gila. The point is that Milan are putting strong pressure on the same player in what looks set to be yet another transfer derby between the Milan clubs. Gila was brought to Italy by Tare, Milan’s current sporting director, who could therefore have a head start in securing the Spaniard, whose contract expires in 2027. A contract renewal with Lotito is out of the question, which is why this summer will be the moment when the centre-back – who has also performed well playing in a back three – will genuinely be put on the market. And, although there are offers for him from the Premier League and La Liga, it will be the city’s eternal rivals who will be vying for his signature.



