Do inexperienced Man City still have the mentality of champions?

Guardiola didn’t want to read too much into the result nearly 48 hours later when he spoke before Tuesday’s trip to Fulham, but he certainly wasn’t hailing it as a positive shift in their mentality.

"It depends on Phil putting the ball in the net," he said in a dreary manner suggesting he was still not happy with how his team managed the second half. "I don't know that one win can define the mentality of the team. I don't believe in these kind of things."

Foden gave a more lengthy assessment of what happened, outlining what City did right and wrong: "We were in full control. They changed it around in the second half, changed the system and we couldn't seem to get going. We really struggled, to be honest. It was a frustrating half but when we had a short break, the manager got us together to adapt to their formation and we started playing again."

The England midfielder, who has six goals and three assists in all competitions this season, also warned his City team-mates that they cannot afford to play like they did in the second half on many more occasions.

"We have to work on things and get things better because when the opponents get better in the later stages of the season, we can't afford to come out like this because we're going to lose the league," Foden added. "We have to put things right and get better and just work hard on the training pitch.”