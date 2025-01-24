Offside from a corner?! Incredible VAR error results in PEC Zwolle appealing to IFAB to have result overturned after late winner is disallowed - but Dutch side have been knocked back
Dutch side PEC Zwolle's appeal to the International Football Assocation Board (IFAB) over a controversial disallowed goal has been dismissed.
- PEC Zwolle had goal disallowed against RKC Waalwijk
- VAR error prevents them from winning 2-1
- Club's appeal to IFAB over incident dismissed