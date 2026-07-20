AFP
Inaki Williams hails brother Nico after reaching 'the pinnacle of success' with vital substitute role in Spain's World Cup final success
A historic night for the Williams family
In a heart-warming display of brotherly love, Inaki Williams has congratulated his younger brother Nico for reaching the pinnacle of footballing success. Following Spain's dramatic victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, the Ghana international highlighted the profound impact Nico’s journey has had on millions of people around the globe.
Beyond the silverware and the celebrations, Inaki focused on the symbolic weight of the achievement for those from similar backgrounds.
The elder Williams brother penned a moving tribute on social media to commemorate the occasion after seeing his Athletic Club team-mate come off the bench to assist the winning goal in the decider on Sunday. He emphasised that the victory was not just a sporting milestone but a victory for the immigrant community.
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Representation on the world stage
The striker was quick to point out that Nico's success serves as a beacon of hope for many families who have faced similar challenges. Williams thought he had scored a goal of his own in the first half of extra-time before it was controversially ruled out, eventually going on to divert the ball into Ferran Torres' path for the winning goal.
"Brother, you have won the World Cup. You have made history," Inaki wrote on Instagram. "But beyond the trophy, thank you for this: you've made millions of immigrants like our parents proud that their future children might one day experience what you've experienced, and you've made millions of Spaniards empathise with our story, which isn't just ours, but the story of all those who leave everything behind for a better future. Because you've reached the pinnacle of success and shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible."
The full emotional tribute
The message shared by Inaki was exhaustive in its praise, capturing the raw emotion of seeing a family member succeed at the highest level. The full text of the message read: "Brother, you have won the World Cup. You have made history.
Inaki further emphasised how the world has now seen the talent and character that he has witnessed since they were children. The message concluded with a powerful statement of family legacy: "Today, the world has come to know you even more, and you've etched our name in history, forever and ever. I admire you. I love you. Champion of the world."
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A legacy beyond the pitch
Nico’s role in the final served as the culmination of a tournament where he proved to be a vital asset for the Spanish national team. While Inaki represents Ghana internationally, his pride in Spain’s success via his brother remained the focal point of his celebrations.
As Spain celebrates their second star, the contribution of players like Nico signifies a shifting demographic and a more inclusive future for the national team. For Inaki, seeing his brother hoist the trophy is the ultimate validation of their parents' sacrifices and their collective hard work in Bilbao.
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