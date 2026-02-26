Getty Images Sport
'It's immoral!' - Bayern Munich legend demands reforms to halt 'outrageous influence' agents exert on players
Rummenigge slams agent power
The 70-year-old, who remains a hugely influential figure at the Allianz Arena, expressed his concerns during an interview with FIFA. Rummenigge believes the current trajectory is unsustainable and threatens the very foundation of the game.
"We need reforms because it cannot continue to this extent, given the development we are now seeing, including of a financial nature," he explained. "We are becoming more and more dependent on agents who exert an influence on players that is outrageous by now. We now have payments to agents in transfer expenditures that are, I would say, immoral."
- Getty Images Sport
The rat race for elite talent
Rummenigge’s critique comes in the wake of honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness declaring war on agents. Rummenigge described a desperate environment where teams are losing their sense of fiscal responsibility in the heat of the transfer market. According to the Bayern legend, clubs have become trapped in a self-destructive cycle to ensure they do not miss out on the world's most sought-after stars, regardless of the long-term financial consequences or the ethical implications of the deals involved.
The former West Germany international used a vivid metaphor to describe the current state of recruitment. "And the clubs are obviously all ready to do everything so that at the end of the day they get the players that are demanded of them or with whom they believe they can play quality and successful football," Rummenigge explained. He characterised this frantic competition as a "rat race," but insisted that the responsibility lies with the governing bodies to step in: "But we must find solutions."
Concerns over salary explosion
It isn't just the middle-men drawing Rummenigge's ire; the astronomical wages being handed out to the players themselves are also under his microscope. With the global economy facing various pressures, the Bayern icon believes that football risks isolating its core fanbase by normalising salaries that bear no relation to the reality of the average supporter. He fears that the disconnect between the stars on the pitch and the fans in the stands is growing wider with every passing transfer window.
The 70-year-old cautioned that the sport is reaching a limit where the numbers involved simply cannot be justified to the public. "We are entering higher and higher spheres that no person out there understands anymore," Rummenigge admitted, reflecting on the trend of skyrocketing pay packets. "At some point, this is no longer explainable to people. We have to be a bit careful in football that we don't over-tighten the screw there."
- Getty Images Sport
What’s next for Bayern Munich?
Football fans around the world will turn their attention this coming Saturday to a fiery top-of-the-table clash and a decisive Der Klassiker between Bavarian giants Bayern and their hosts, Borussia Dortmund. The reigning champions enter this high-stakes away fixture sitting comfortably at the top of the league table with 60 points, while Dortmund fiercely pursues them from second place with 52 points.
Advertisement