Igor Tudor boldly claims he isn't enjoying being Tottenham manager ahead of first match against Arsenal
Tudor aiming for huge first win
Tudor has been employed by Spurs with one clear objective: To keep the club in the Premier League. Thomas Frank's disastrous reign saw Spurs nosedive into 16th, with the club sitting just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a north London derby that could not have more significance if it tried. Arsenal sit five points clear of Manchester City, having played a game more, after their 2-2 midweek draw with Wolves.
Now, Tudor has claimed that he is not "enjoying" his time in north London because of the responsibilities he has, with the club aiming to stave off a relegation that could have a catastrophic impact on their finances.
Tudor's blunt honesty
Tudor told reporters at his first Spurs press conference: "I didn’t enjoy because I’m not here to enjoy I’m here to work. Enjoying is just the first moment after there is work to do. It’s a privilege to be here, as I said before, at this fantastic club. Also very focused and concentrated to do the right things that this club, this team and these fans need. I’m focused on that, I’m not thinking too much about what you asked me to enjoy."
Tudor has also confirmed that only 13 players are available for selection against the Gunners.
He added: "Very particular moment as you know this very rare situation that you find with ten players injured, with big injuries also. We made training with thirteen players. It is how it is. It is not fantastic beautiful but in this case it’s an even bigger challenge to succeed and come out of this situation.
"Thirteen we will have for sure and it’s quite enough to achieve what we want on Sunday. And the first goal of course I understand the importance of this game, this is a derby, a north London derby. Everybody expects the three points from us. We are aware of this.
"But what was my goal in this first sessions we made is that we became a team. That we became a team with a really right way of going to war, a team who want to suffer, we need to suffer. To fight, to run, to have the right mentality. Also, this is the start. I was working on a lot of things, not everything because it’s not only football, it’s not only about that, it’s about clear idea of what we want to do. Very specific things we want to do with the ball, without the ball, when we are pressing, when we are low. We work a lot but the start is always about mentality because the people come before the football player."
Tudor known as a firefighter
Tudor gained something of a reputation in Italy for helping teams out of trouble, and he insists that he can do the same again in north London.
He said: "I don’t know. I do my job. Nothing special. I do the things I believe is important. Nothing more, nothing less. Each coach has his own style to achieve the results. I have my style which I believe is the best. It’s never the same because there are always different characteristics, different clubs and different culture. Not even of the league but the club. Some clubs like this kind of football, some like this. You need to resolve the problems. Everywhere the problems, if you go to the best clubs in the world you believe there are not problems there but there are problems there like in the third division. It’s all about how you resolve the problems in a very quick time. Not easy but it’s okay."
What comes next?
Spurs face Arsenal on Sunday as Tudor attempts to hit the ground running with a vital win. Their next game thereafter comes against Fulham at Craven Cottage in another London derby.
