Real Madrid announce Ibrahima Konaté has suffered a ligament injury while on international duty with France

Real Madrid have released an official statement confirming that Konaté "has been diagnosed with a collateral ligament injury to his right leg by the club's medical staff." The news comes as a bitter pill for the defender, who joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer.

According to Get French Football News, "No information has yet been provided regarding the length of his absence." Konaté had enjoyed an excellent start to his career in Spain, starting all seven matches across all competitions. He played 540 minutes in La Liga and completed 90 minutes in the Champions League. His form had initially earned him a call-up from Zinédine Zidane for France's upcoming Nations League fixtures.