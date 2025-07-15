Ibrahima Konate rejects new offer to leave Liverpool this summer amid increasing interest from Real Madrid
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly rejected a lucrative proposal from the Saudi Pro League, reaffirming his intention to continue his career in European football. The 26-year-old centre-back remains focused on playing at the highest level, which he believes is only possible by staying in Europe as he wants to compete regularly in the UEFA Champions League.
- Konate turns down Saudi approach
- Has a year left on his current deal
- Has set his sights on move to Real Madrid