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Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool wage demands revealed as contract rebel pushes for bumper pay rise amid Real Madrid transfer links
Reds in contract battle with defensive star
Liverpool are locked in difficult negotiations with Konate as the 26-year-old pushes for a significant salary increase. Although he is reportedly more likely to remain on Merseyside than leave, negotiations over a new contract have hit a snag due to differences over wages between the club and the player's representatives. The former RB Leipzig man's representatives believe his current terms of around £150,000 per week do not match his importance to the team, according to The Athletic. Florian Wirtz, for example, is reported to be on roughly £250,000 per week. But, while negotiations remain stalled, the defender's prospects of leaving appear less certain than they were a few months ago.
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Real Madrid monitoring Anfield standoff
Money isn't the only factor, Konate is also said to be monitoring interest from other teams, especially if Liverpool fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. The uncertainty has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are searching for defensive reinforcements following a series of long-term injuries at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos have been monitoring the French international for some time, viewing him as a major addition to the team's backline.
Defensive stability at risk for Slot
Losing the France international would be a massive tactical blow for Arne Slot. The Dutch manager has relied heavily on the partnership between Konate and Virgil van Dijk to maintain a high defensive line. If Konate does leave Anfield for free this summer, Liverpool will be forced to dive into the market for a new, experienced centre-back - although they have already secured Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet.
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What comes next?
While behind the scenes they will continue to work on Konate's new contract, Slot's men will remain focused on the final stretch of the season. The Reds currently sit fifth in the Premier League, six points behind third-placed Manchester United. They are now preparing to face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, before flying to Paris to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.