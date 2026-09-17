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'I was in shock' - Michail Antonio found guilty over Lamborghini offence as Watford star faces potential driving ban
Court rules against Antonio
Antonio has been found guilty of failing to provide information regarding the identity of a driver following a motoring incident in central London. The 36-year-old former West Ham United star was charged by the Metropolitan Police after his Lamborghini Urus was allegedly driven without due care and attention on Pall Mall in November last year.
During the proceedings at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, the prosecution argued that Antonio had neglected his legal obligation to assist the investigation despite being the registered keeper of the high-performance vehicle.
- AFP
Antonio failed to identify the driver
The incident occurred at approximately 12:38 am on November 5, 2023. While Antonio was not personally behind the wheel at the time, the law requires the owner of a vehicle to identify the driver when an offence is suspected. The Metropolitan Police sent a formal notice to the Jamaican international on November 12, but when no response was received, criminal proceedings were initiated.
The court heard that the lack of cooperation significantly hindered the police’s ability to prosecute the individual actually responsible for the careless driving displayed in the heart of the capital.
Striker claims 'shock' at criminal prosecution
Giving evidence during his trial, Antonio maintained that he was unaware of the investigation until February of this year. He explained to the court that he had been visiting his children in Manchester between November 3 and 6, during which time his cousin had arranged for the Lamborghini to be loaned out.
Antonio stated that he had entrusted the keys to Tarique Josephs, who operates a car-loaning business. Upon discovering he was being prosecuted, the striker described his disbelief, telling the court: "I was in shock. How can I be charged with something I haven't done?"
Antonio’s defence rested on the claim that the original police correspondence never arrived at his £2.2 million Buckinghamshire mansion. His girlfriend, Sunita Bains, testified that she manages the household mail and had no recollection of receiving the letter. However, Magistrate Ian Comfort dismissed these claims, stating the panel was certain the letter had arrived. Antonio had also testified that he attempted to resolve the matter through Mr. Josephs once he became aware of the charge in February.
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Driving ban looms for veteran forward
The guilty verdict puts Antonio in a precarious position regarding his right to drive. Having already accumulated six penalty points for a previous conviction of driving without insurance in July 2025, this latest offence is expected to trigger an automatic ban under the totting-up procedure.
The court heard that Tarique Josephs had supposedly filled out a response form claiming to include a loan agreement in the envelope, but the magistrates found that Antonio had fundamentally failed to meet the legal requirements expected of a vehicle owner.
Adding to his legal woes, the court revealed that Antonio is facing a separate trial in March 2024. This second case relates to an alleged failure to respond to West Midlands Police concerning a speeding offence, again involving his Lamborghini.
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