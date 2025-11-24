Getty Images Sport
'I was gutted' - Refereeing decision ahead of Real Madrid equaliser leaves Elche coach outraged as Vinicius Jr accused of ‘clear foul’
Real Madrid's chaotic rescue amid controversial equaliser
Madrid arrived at the Martinez Valero expecting to steady themselves but Elche had other plans for them. Alonso’s team controlled long periods of possession, pushing Elche back into their defensive third, but much of Madrid’s circulation remained predictable, with few penetrative runs or combinations to break the compact defensive lines in front of them.
Elche, meanwhile, were sharp and direct, exploiting Madrid’s disorganisation whenever the first line of pressure was bypassed. It was from one such moment that Aleix Febas opened the scoring early in the second half, punishing loose marking on the edge of the box. Although Dean Huijsen equalised during a scramble from a set-piece, Elche struck back almost immediately through Alvaro Rodriguez, once again exposing gaps in Madrid’s defensive structure.
The real turning point came in the final minutes. At 2-1 down, Madrid pushed everything forward and created sustained pressure, culminating in a chaotic sequence inside the box. Vinicius collided heavily with Inaki Pena as both attempted to reach a loose ball. The goalkeeper fell to the ground clutching his face, but play continued, and Jude Bellingham finished the rebound to make it 2-2. The decision to let the advantage stand and allow the play to continue became the central talking point of the night.
Elche coach Eder Sarabia made his displeasure clear moments after the final whistle, suggesting that the refereeing had directly influenced the result.
Elche coach furious over late-goal refereeing decisions
Replays showed Vinicius' knee colliding with Pena’s face in the aerial contest, leaving the goalkeeper visibly dazed. Elche players protested immediately, insisting the challenge prevented Pena from contesting the rebound. VAR upheld the referee’s decision, allowing the goal to stand, and the frustration in the home dugout boiled over.
Coach Sarabia did not hold back in his post-match interview, making his stance unmistakably clear.
"No, I'm not happy, not at all. I already told the players I was gutted, and when I saw the decisive calls, I'm even more so. The foul before the second goal (for Madrid) wasn't a foul at all. What's more, it was a counter-attack that could have made it 3-1. And then Vinicius doesn't touch the ball, it hits Peña in the face. Peña didn't see the play. Vinicius hits him in the face, that's why his face is like that. It's a clear foul," Sarabia said.
"It makes me angry to have to waste time on these things. When you play against Real Madrid, you do so many things, you take the lead twice, and then you feel that there were factors that influenced the final result, it makes you angry."
Despite the controversy, the result keeps Los Blancos narrowly top of La Liga, but their lead has shrunk to a single point over Barcelona.
Madrid’s winless run and Alonso’s growing challenge
The draw adds to a sequence that now reads, defeat to Liverpool, stalemate against Rayo Vallecano, and another frustrating evening at Elche. Three games, no wins, and increasingly similar patterns. Madrid dominate possession, but the control lacks punch; their defensive transitions remain fragile; and their attacking ideas often become repetitive when opponents close central lanes.
At Anfield, Liverpool’s intense pressing exposed Madrid’s difficulties in chaotic, high-tempo away fixtures. Against Rayo, Madrid spent 90 minutes circulating the ball without breaking down the low block. And at Elche, the team’s mental lapses, slow reactions, and vulnerability to direct attacks were punished twice.
Alonso has spoken calmly about the situation, insisting the team remains on the right path while acknowledging the moments where standards have dipped. He has repeatedly stressed the need for sharper execution, greater discipline in rest-defence, and a broader contribution of goals beyond the usual trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham.
The tactical adjustments he is working toward include more controlled build-up shapes to prevent counters, better spacing to sustain pressure, and increased involvement from midfield runners. He has also urged improved focus in aerial duels and set-piece situations, both of which have cost Madrid valuable points.
Although the narrative outside the club hints at a wobble, Madrid see this period as a necessary test rather than a crisis.
Olympiacos and Girona up next for Madrid
The schedule offers little room for respite. Olympiacos await in Europe, then comes Girona on November 30. Both matches carry weight not only for Madrid’s season but also for their confidence.
Alonso has made it clear that the next steps require more urgency, more collective responsibility, and a return to the early-season standards that once made Madrid look untouchable. The team currently sits top of the league with 32 points followed by Barca 31, Villarreal 29, and Atletico Madrid 28.
