'I'm incredibly excited to come home' - USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps signs with NWSL expansion team Denver Summit FC

The NWSL expansion team announced the news Monday, adding one of the top stars of women's soccer to their roster.

“Lindsey will bring a world-class level to our team and represents the ambition of this club on-and-off the field,” said Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing.

Heaps, 31, currently plays for OL Lyonnes in France's top division and has also played in the NWSL, where she led the Portland Thorns to two NWSL Shields and a Championship. Her resume is one of the best, mixing in USWNT World Cup titles, Olympic gold medals and four Division 1 Féminine titles, a UEFA Women’s Champions League title, and the Coupe de France Féminine, to name a few.

“Lindsey has won at every level of the game. Her leadership, talent, and professionalism will continue to raise the standard for Summit FC when she arrives this summer. We are thrilled to welcome a hometown player back to Denver as we work to win championships and grow our club and community," Cushing said.