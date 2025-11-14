'I joined Barcelona too early' - Vitor Roque admits La Liga adventure wrecked his confidence before bouncing back to Brazil squad with Palmeiras heroics

Roque joined Barcelona in 2023 for €35 million (£31m/$40m) after impressing with Athletico Paranaense, where he scored 21 goals in 60 appearances. He had already shown his potential by winning the South American U20 Championship in 2020, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. Expectations were extremely high when he arrived in Barcelona, but his debut season fell short. Under coach Xavi, Roque made only 16 appearances and scored two goals, with limited playing time suggesting a lack of trust from the coach. His situation declined further when Hansi Flick took charge, as he was immediately loaned to Real Betis in August 2024. The loan spell was cut short and by February this year Barcelona had sold him to Palmeiras for €25m (£22m/$29m) plus add-ons.

Barcelona sporting director Deco sympathised with Roque for his difficult spell at the club, believing he struggled to cope with the pressure that comes with playing for Barcelona. Deco said: “I feel really sorry for him. With Vitor, I always think arriving in January did not do him any favours. He started well and scored a few goals, but then it became hard to handle the pressure that comes with playing for Barcelona.”