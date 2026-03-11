Huge blow for Wrexham's Premier League hopes as key player faces significant injury layoff

Parkinson has been hesitant to put a specific date on Moore's return, especially with the international break looming. "I'd like to not say officially what it's going to be because Kieffer needs to see how it settles down the next few days," the boss explained. When pressed on whether the forward would be available for Wales’ World Cup qualifying play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Parkinson admitted: "I think we'll know more in a week or two on that but I'd say he's a doubt for that, a big doubt."

Detailing the nature of the setback, Parkinson revealed that a scan showed a more complicated issue than initially feared. He added: "Kieffer played Saturday and did well when he came on. After the game, there was a bit of tightness there and we thought he was okay, he trained Monday. We sent him for a scan and there's a split in the tendon. It's not the muscle, but it's the tendon and they're always contentious injuries because there's no definitive time scale on them."