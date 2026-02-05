'I love this new challenge' - How WSL champions-elect Man City have got the best out of a revitalised and different Vivianne Miedema

It was hard to see it as anything other than positive in Manchester, while the feeling in north London was largely negative. Miedema's first season in blue, though, suggested the Gunners might not have been wrong to choose to say goodbye to an icon.

After starting just three WSL games in a 2023-24 campaign that saw her make her return from a devastating ACL injury, the 29-year-old needed a third surgery on the same knee just a few weeks into her first year at City, with further time on the sidelines restricting her to only eight WSL starts last term. Amid those fitness woes, Miedema was still able to demonstrate her elite qualities and game-changing ability, but would she be able to stay fit for a full season again, to really allow City to feel the full impact of her talent?

This season, she has silenced anyone doubting her ability to do exactly that. Miedema has been available for every single City game so far this term, starting all 14 WSL outings, and in that time she has reminded everyone of the world-class player she is, playing a leading role in a team that is on the brink of becoming WSL champions for the first time in 10 years ahead of Sunday's trip to the Emirates Stadium.