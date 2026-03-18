How much does Bernardo Silva earn at Manchester City: salary, contract expiry date and links with Juventus

In a market where there could be some major bargains to be had on a free transfer, Bernardo Silva is just one of the players whose contract is coming to an end that Juventus are keeping an eye on. In addition to the Portuguese City player, Juve have also added Bournemouth’s Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi to their list – with whom there has already been some contact – and Leipzig’s Austrian Xaver Schlager, in whom they had already shown interest back in January when the asking price was €10 million. In midfield, the name to watch out for is Franck Kessié, whose contract with Al-Ahli is expiring and who is the main alternative to Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. Among the players who could become available on a free transfer at the end of the season, Roma’s Celik and Barcelona’s Lewandowski have also been linked with the Bianconeri.



