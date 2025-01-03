Fran Alonso Houston Dash 2024USA Today Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Houston Dash appoints husband of former USWNT star and two-time World Cup winner after head coach Fran Alonso did not return from leave of absence

Houston DashNWSLWomen's football

Houston Dash has appointed the husband of a former USWNT star as the successor to Fran Alonso, after the coach did not return from personal leave.

  • Houston Dash hires new head coach
  • Fran Alonso left in October after three-month absence
  • Husband of former USWNT star replaces him
