'Come to my house!' - Lisandro Martinez challenges Paul Scholes & Nicky Butt to showdown talks after Man Utd legends made fun of defender's height prior to derby win

Ahead of that game, Scholes and Butt featured on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast. The latter suggested that prolific Norwegian striker Haaland would “pick Martinez up and run with him” due his size, while Scholes added that City’s powerful No.9 would “throw” the 5ft 9in South American “in the net” after enhancing his remarkable goal record in 2025-26.

Neither prediction proved to be correct, with Martinez having never been the type to back down from a physical challenge. He is not overly concerned with what the likes of Scholes and Butt have to say, despite their respective standings at Old Trafford, with the 28-year-old centre-half preferring to do his talking on the pitch.

Martinez told reporters when reacting to a few pre-match comments that served as added motivation - with Scholes being addressed first: “Honestly, he can say whatever he wants. I told him already, if he wants to say something to me, he can come to wherever he wants. To my house, wherever. I don't care.

“And I think for me, I respect the relations when they want to help the club because everyone can talk on the television, but when you see [them] here face to face, no-one says anything in your face.

“So for me, I don't really care what they say. I just put the focus on my performance, the performance of the team and I give everything to this club until my last day.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!