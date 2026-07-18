Is there hope for Paul Pogba? Midfielder makes Monaco appearance amid uncertainty over Frenchman's future

Pogba finally stepped back onto the field for Monaco this Saturday, participating in the second half of a pre-season friendly against Saint-Priest. The Ligue 1 giants secured a comfortable 5-2 victory, and while the former Manchester United man did not register a goal or an assist, his presence on the pitch was significant given his recent struggles. It marked a crucial opportunity for the midfielder to demonstrate his fitness under the watchful eye of the club’s new coaching staff.

The 33-year-old’s return comes at a vital time as he looks to put a disastrous debut campaign behind him. Last season, the Frenchman was restricted to a mere 133 minutes of competitive action as injury issues marred his first year back in France. After starting only one match - which came against Metz on May 2 - since joining the club, these pre-season minutes represent the first steps in what many hope will be a successful rehabilitation process for a player whose talent remains undisputed when healthy.