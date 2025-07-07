Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images
Alex Labidou

'Homie palmed the ball like Shaq in the box' - Chris Richards, Mauricio Pochettino knock officiating in USMNT's Gold Cup loss to Mexico, including suspect handball

USA vs MexicoUSAMexicoCONCACAF Gold CupM. PochettinoC. Richards

Pochettino was critical of several officiating decisions, with Richards saying, "That's CONCACAF for you - they hate us"

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Richards, Pochettino criticize lack of handball call
  • Pochettino suggested pro-Mexico crowd a factor
  • USMNT lost 2-1 to Mexico in Gold Cup final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱