Hollywood Thrills: Picture-perfect turns from Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson, clean sheet for Phallon Tullis-Joyce, and winners and losers as USWNT beat Brazil

World-class performances from Rodman and Thompson, goalkeeping debut by Tullis-Joyce highlight USWNT victory

LOS ANGELES - The second-biggest crowd ever at SoFi stadium - more than 30,000 - came out to watch the U.S. Women's national team defeat Brazil 2-0 in a rematch of the 2024 Olympics gold medal match.

The USWNT didn't waste much time, with Trinity Rodman reminding everyone how much she was missed - not to mention her ability to score. Just five minutes into the first half, two USWNT hometown heroes showed out, with Alyssa Thompson dribbling centrally, drawing in Brazil's backline and allowing Rodman to subtly sneak in behind to receive a perfectly paced slip ball.

While Thompson and Rodman were obvious standouts, so too was Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who made her first international start in goal for the United States. She was confident, poised and made crucial saves to earn the shutout.

Since the 2024 Olympics, the USWNT have experienced many changes. From the retirement of Alyssa Naeher to Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson not being in uniform since Paris, coach Emma Hayes has been tasked with fielding a different squad.

When the USWNT played in the SheBelieves Cup in February, there were new faces on the pitch - and it was a story of younger talent getting minutes. Saturday's match against Brazil was a balanced roster of older and newer, with players such as Rodman back in the mix, and the midfield held down by captain Lindsey Heaps next to reigning U.S. Young Female Player of the Year Ally Sentnor.

GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers from the USWNT's 2-0 victory over Brazil.