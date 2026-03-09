Getty & FC Barcelona
VIDEO: 'It's like Hogwarts!' - Barcelona stars left wowed as they arrive to stay in 'Harry Potter hotel' for Champions League clash with Newcastle
Blaugrana stars spellbound by luxury retreat
The Liga leaders arrived in England buoyed by a 1-0 victory over Athletic Club on Saturday, a result that moved them four points clear of Real Madrid. However, the intensity of the title race was briefly forgotten as the likes of Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski explored their gothic surroundings, which feature grand chandeliers, ancient tapestries, and arched wooden doorways across a 300-acre estate.
Gavi and Yamal embrace the magic
The resemblance to the world of Harry Potter was not lost on the players, with midfield dynamo Gavi particularly impressed by the five-star hotel. Walking through the grand corridors, the youngster was caught on camera saying: “It’s like Hogwarts. Are we in Harry Potter? It’s very nice.” The club's official social media channels leaned into the theme, sharing a clip of Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez with the caption: “Your Potions lesson is about to begin,” while another post declared: “Pedri is finally in Hogwarts.”
Despite the light-hearted nature of their arrival, the squad is well aware of the test that awaits them at St. James' Park. Fermin recently warned his teammates that they must be ready for a battle, stating: "We know we will face a similar match to the one here [when they played Newcastle in the League Phase in September 2025], in a very difficult stadium against a very physical opponent. We hope to put in a great performance, play our normal game and win."
Newcastle look for first-leg advantage
Newcastle are looking for a response after a disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City, and the St' James' Park faithful will aim to provide an atmosphere far less welcoming than the plush gardens and quiet libraries of Matfen Hall. Meanwhile, Flick and his men will be hoping that the magic"of their surroundings translates to the pitch as they look to secure a vital first-leg advantage. For a side chasing both domestic and European glory, a victory in the north East would be the perfect result to keep their treble-winning dreams alive.
