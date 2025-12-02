Promise DavidGOAL

Hidden Gems FC: How 'Baby Lukaku' Promise David overcame adversity to become one of Europe's hottest goal-scorers

'Baby Lukaku'. That is the nickname, coined by Romelu Lukaku's former team-mate Kevin Mirallas, that Belgian journalists love to use when they write about Promise David. It's easy to see why, too, with the Union Saint-Gilloise striker one of European football's most unsung talents, a true Hidden Gem.

The striker is physically and mentally strong and is very fast. Weapons with which he can force something in every game. With his profile, it is not surprising that Premier League clubs such as West Ham United are closely following him. And yet David does not dispel all doubts.

David appears clumsy, wild, certainly no clinical finisher, and his lack of concentration is apparent. David is an enigma to scouts. He can't tread water, but he can swim easily from A to B. The black Michael Phelps, he calls himself in Het Nieuwsblad. Similarly, David can play a terrible game, yet still manage to get his name on the score sheet. That may actually be his greatest quality. It drives his coach, David Hubert, crazy. But Hubert can't ignore him, because his striker can score anytime, anywhere. And his five-year plan? He's ticked that off in a year and a half. Promise David has found his way.

  • Lukaku-esque

    If there is one goal that perfectly illustrates just why Mirallas, who now works as USG's attacking coach, compares David to Lukaku, it was his striker against Royal Antwerp in March 2025. In the opening game of the Jupiler League championship play-offs, David was played in behind the Antwerp defence as Rosen Bozhinov pulled out all the stops to fend the striker off.

    "As I ran, I felt a claw at my neck," the striker told The Footy Culture podcast about a goal that quickly went viral on the internet. "When I took a shower later, it hurt badly because he had literally torn the skin off my neck. I bled throughout the entire match and didn't even realise it."

    "I headed straight for the goal, seeing nothing but green," David continued. "I didn't want to dive or fall. Then he grabbed me again. I thought, 'You f*cking dick!' I swung my arms back and my shirt ripped. I was happy about that, because every time he pulled on that shirt, it felt like I was choking."

    With only half a shirt left, David finally broke free from Bozhinov, though the defender had slowed him down just enough for a team-mate to catch up. David, though, produced a simple body feint to leave the second defender in the dust before sliding the ball into the net, slapping his chest powerfully and screaming mightily in celebration.

    "I was subbed and then took a look at my phone," he said. "The goal had already been posted on social media and it looked horrible. It was just assault!

    "Our sporting director has that shirt hanging in our new training facility, alongside all kinds of other historic kits from Union's history. He said, 'This shirt symbolises Union: it's about resilience, strength and not giving up." It is precisely those three things that symbolise David's unusual career path, too.

    • Advertisement

  • Where it all began

    As a child, David always was an energetic boy - "My teachers thought I was a good kid, but also that I was a distraction to others," he recalls - as he grew up in Brampton, Ontario, a city that also has links to his fellow Canada internationals Cyle Larin, Atiba Hutchinson and Tajon Buchanan.

    However, it was not in Canada, but rather in Lagos, Nigeria, where David discovered his love for football. As a toddler, he lived there with his grandparents, while his uncle was a huge Chelsea supporter.

    "I'll never forget him picking me up at my grandmother's house," David told Het Laatste Nieuws. "I sat on the back of his motorbike and we rode to the bar together to watch the matches."

    Upon moving back to Canada, David looked for a hobby to pour his energy into. At first, it was the piano, but when it broke – "That really p*ssed me off!" – David went looking for something else, and soon found his new love: football.

  • 'F*ck you moment'

    David initially joined Toronto FC's academy, but at the age of 15 he was let go. He then spent three years with semi-professional outfit Vaughan Azzurri before, having turned 18 in 2019, he was offered a move to Europe to join Croatian third-division side NK Trnje. It proved, however, to be a painful moment in his young life.

    "Things happened in Croatia that I didn't even dare tell my parents about," David recalls, before revealing the racist abuse he suffered from his coach in Zagreb. "He didn't want black people, Africans, on his team. He said bizarre things to me.On one occasion, my team-mates didn't translate what he had shouted during a training session until a month later because they found it too awful. Everyone froze the moment he said it. It was something like,'God forbid I ever put a black player in my team.'"

    David was sent back to the youth team, where he was able to rediscover his love of the game under a different coach, Rajko Vidovic. When Vidovic became the coach of the first team shortly afterwards, he provided the prolific striker an opportunity, one which David took immediately.

    "It was the biggest 'f*ck you moment' of my life," David says of the goal he scored moment after coming off the bench for his debut. "It felt like revenge on that one man."

    David soon left Zagreb, however, and moved to the United States and USL outfit FC Tulsa. The switch did not prove to be a success, and he soon headed back to Europe, joining Maltese side Valletta.

    "I lost a cup final there," David remembered. "That broke me. I've cried three times in my life when it came to football, that match was one of them. My niece Liz was in the stadium at the time and she took a photo of me on the big screen just as I was crying. Man, I'm ugly when I cry."

  • The big break

    By the time a spell with a different Maltese club, Sirens FC, had also ended in disappointment, David was 21 and his dream of a career as a professional footballer seemed very far away.

    "My parents wanted me to come home," he said. "Until then, they had always supported me. But they had lost hope. I asked them for one more opportunity." That opportunity soon arose in Estonia with Kalju FC. At that point, David drew up an ambitious five-year plan that would end with him playing and scoring at a World Cup.

    "The idea was to either play football really well, or be a loser," said David when summing up his thoughts at the time to The Footy Culture podcast. "I really didn't want to go to school."

    Things didn't start well for him in his new home, however. David was regarded as a 'project' and was initially integrated into Kalju's youth team. There, however, he scored a lot of goals and was eventually promoted to the first team. But any suggestion that David was finally on the right track were soon put to bed.

    "I remember playing a match," he recalled. "We were 2-1 up at half-time and I was playing pretty well. They lured us in and then played long balls, so as an attacker I didn't put any pressure on them when we were leading. I walked into the changing room and the president grabbed me by the neck and dragged me out before saying, 'Is this how you want to play? Don't you know what your father does to keep you here? I'm 60 and I move more than you do!'

    "In the second half, I scored again and we won 4-3. All my team-mates were celebrating in the dressing room but I was in the shower crying because the president had just called my father and agent and said it was a big mistake to bring me to the club.

    "I didn't have an apartment, but was staying in a hostel. At the same time, all my friends from home were graduating. I had my father's credit card with me because I wasn't earning any money from football. That's when I really thought, 'What am I doing with my life?'"

    Those emotions eventually subsided and David worked hard to secure a regular role in the first team. In the 2024 season, he scored 14 goals in 16 games, but despite interest in his services from leagues higher up the food chain, Kalju initially refused to let David leave under any circumstances: "It was insane. I begged them, 'Please release me'. Those times made me understand how people feel when they have to work a 9-to-5 job they hate."

    David's plea worked and Kalju reached an agreement with USG in the summer of 2024 for David to move to Belgium.

  • Proving his quality

    Perhaps unsurprisingly given the story of his career to that point, David was initially written off upon arriving into the Jupiler League. Following his USG debut against Club Brugge, he was dubbed a 'waste of a transfer' and a 'flop' by the media.

    "After just one match!" David snorted to Het Laatste Nieuws. "I came home and wrote that sentence down. Every morning before I left for training, I looked at it. It fuelled me to do better, to prove everyone wrong."

    David answered his critics and then some. He scored 24 goals in all competitions during his maiden campaign in Belgium, including 19 in the league as USG were crowned champions for the first time in 90 years. Eight of David's goals came in the 10 play-off matches that decided the championship, highlighting his importance to that triumph. As he put it, "No longer a waste, right?!".

    Despite having represented Nigeria at youth level, David switched allegiance to Canada in February 2025 before earning his first call-up a month later. He eventually made his debut in June, and has eight caps to his name already.

    He has subsequently made a fast start to the current campaign with nine goals to his name already, including his first Champions League strikes in victories over PSV and Galatasaray.

  • What comes next?

    David has proven both his physical and mental strength over the course of his career already, and though he can appear wild and clumsy at times, he has a more-than-handy knack of being able to produce moments of magic in front of goal even when the rest of his performance hasn't been up to scratch.

    As such, it will be interesting to see where he lands next. West Ham have been most heavily linked with the striker, but with reports suggesting he won't be allowed to leave USG until the summer, there is certainly scope for other clubs to register their interest over the coming months.

    In the meantime, David can focus on scoring goals and ensuring he is in the best shape possible to shine for co-hosts Canada at the 2026 World Cup. Should he do so, he will have completed his five-year-plan within the space of 18 months.

Cup
Union St.Gilloise crest
Union St.Gilloise
GIL
Zulte Waregem crest
Zulte Waregem
ZUL