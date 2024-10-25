Tottenham Hotspur FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Pascoe

Heung-min Son injury latest: Is Tottenham captain available to face Crystal Palace in Premier League? Ange Postecoglou provides update in Friday press conference

H. SonTottenhamA. PostecoglouCrystal Palace vs TottenhamPremier League

Heung-min Son is an injury doubt for Tottenham's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, with Ange Postecoglou offering zero guarantees he'll play

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Son looking unlikely for weekend, says Postecoglou
  • South Korean sat out European win over AZ Alkmaar
  • Son subbed off against West Ham due to knock
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below