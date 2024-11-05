Hector Herrera's senseless decision to spit at referee could have long-term implications for his Houston Dynamo and Mexico future

Herrera has had a mixed run with Houston since joining MLS in 2022. Will the controversial exit from playoffs hurt his club and national team future?

Hector Herrera's decision to spit in the direction of referee Armando Villarreal and subsequent red card generated a lot of headlines over the weekend. Unfortunately, it wasn't what the Houston Dynamo had in mind when they finally signed a big-name Mexico international star.

Herrera was supposed to herald a new era for a team that needed buzz. The designated player was supposed to be a box office draw who could bring a winning mentality and ultimately, trophies.

Instead, the Dynamo slumped to a disappointing early exit this season, losing to the Seattle Sounders in the First Round of the MLS playoffs. It's a steep decline from last year when they lifted the U.S. Open Cup after beating Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami and were just a win away from reaching the MLS Cup final.

GOAL US takes a look at the controversial moment for the midfielder and what it could mean for his future moving forward.