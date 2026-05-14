Getty Images Sport
'Us against everybody!' - Hearts manager Derek McInnes blasts 'disgusting' Celtic penalty as controversial decision sets up top-of-the-table showdown to decide Scottish Premiership title race
Controversy surrounds Nicholson handball
The Scottish Premiership title race was pushed to the absolute limit on Wednesday night following VAR intervention that left McInnes incensed. With Celtic locked in a 2-2 draw against Motherwell deep into stoppage time, John Beaton pointed to the spot after adjudged handball by Sam Nicholson, allowing Iheanacho to secure a 3-2 victory for the Hoops with the final kick of the game. The incident occurred as Nicholson jumped to defend a long throw alongside Celtic's Auston Trusty. While Nicholson’s arm was raised, replays suggested the ball may have struck his head rather than his hand, leading to a wave of criticism.
- Getty Images Sport
McInnes fumes at 'disgusting' VAR intervention
McInnes did not hold back after witnessing Celtic secure a dramatic via a 99th-minute penalty. The result means Hearts, who beat Falkirk 3-0 on Wednesday night, hold a slender one-point lead over the Hoops heading into the final day of the season. Speaking to Sky Sports, McInnes expressed his disbelief at the decision to penalise Motherwell for handball deep into stoppage time.
"When they were checking a 96th minute penalty, you assume they [Celtic] are getting it," McInnes said. "It's disgusting. We're up against everybody. I don't think it's a penalty. If I'm Motherwell, I'm really disappointed. It's so poor and it looks as though [Celtic] have been given it. They are very fortunate. It's going to the last game. We're delighted to be part of it. To do it, we're going to have to go and get a positive result. What a game it's going to be."
Celtic camp defends 'massive' winning moment
While Hearts were left reeling, Celtic manager Martin O'Neill was quick to praise his match-winner, Iheanacho, who held his nerve to roll the ball home in the final seconds. O'Neill insisted that the VAR process worked correctly, noting that the referee had "no hesitation" once he viewed the monitor. Iheanacho has endured a difficult season with injury, but his contribution at Fir Park could prove to be the most significant goal of the campaign.
O'Neill told BBC Scotland: "Iheanacho has been terrific for us with the little cameo roles that he's done. He's had a really frustrating time this season with hamstring problems, but he has come up big for us in these weeks, absolutely big, and he was the one taking the penalty. I was delighted that he was the one who was taking it. Well, I have seen it back very, very briefly, it's a handball, it looks as if it's also an elbow to the side of the head as well. VAR have asked the referee to come over and have a look at it, and he's [had] no hesitation in giving the penalty."
- Getty Images Sport
Final day showdown awaits at Parkhead
The late penalty drama ensured that Celtic's winning streak extended to six matches. The victory sets up a mouthwatering winner-takes-all showdown with Hearts at Parkhead this weekend, where O'Neill's men know a win will secure the trophy. Celtic no longer need a massive swing in goal difference on the final day, although currently Hearts are five goals ahead of the Hoops.