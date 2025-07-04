This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alexander-Arnodl Jota LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'Our hearts are broken' - Trent Alexander-Arnold pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota after Real Madrid hold minute's silence for Liverpool star

T. Alexander-ArnoldD. JotaLiverpoolReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaFIFA Club World Cup

Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has paid an emotional tribute to the late Diogo Jota after his fatal car crash in Spain on Thursday. The Real Madrid right-back, who left the Reds last month, has been left without words after his former teammate's untimely death. Jota, along with his brother Andre, were pronounced dead on Thursday morning after a tragic accident.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold pays tribute to Jota
  • Real Madrid and TAA hold minute of silence
  • Jota and TAA played five years together
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches