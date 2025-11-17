'He wants to return' - Newcastle star Sandro Tonali tipped to eventually make stunning AC Milan switch

After playing the entire game against Moldova on Thursday, Tonali was excluded from the matchday squad for the Norway clash at San Siro. Tonali would now return to the Newcastle camp, with important domestic and continental fixtures lined up for the Italian defensive midfielder. Placed 14th in the Premier League, with 12 points from 11 games, the Magpies need to return to winning ways after the international break. Their last fixture before the break was against Brentford, which they lost 3-1. They will resume action on November 22 against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, and the following week will face Marseille in the Champions League and Everton in the English top flight. While these fixtures will pose an immense challenge to Tonali and his teammates, Howe will hope for a turnaround like no other.

The Magpies' position in the continental showpiece is by far the better. They are placed sixth with three wins and one loss in four games. A matchup against 25th-placed Marseille might be the match that Howe will target as the game-changer of the season. Moreover, a win over the French outfit will elevate their status over City and Paris Saint-Germain, in case the duo drop points in that week.