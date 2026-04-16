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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ST PAULI-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

"He should just leave": Bayern boss Max Eberl shows no sympathy for Real Madrid's anger

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
E. Camavinga

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl says he cannot comprehend Real Madrid’s fierce criticism of Eduardo Camavinga’s red card.

In Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg, with Real Madrid 3–2 ahead, Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic appeared to momentarily forget that Camavinga had already been booked. He initially signalled for a standard caution, only to realise seconds later that a second yellow card had already been shown. Once he realised a split second later that Camavinga had already been booked, Vincic had no option but to follow the rules and produce a second yellow.

“If he wasn’t aware of that [that Camavinga had already been booked], then it was a straight yellow card, because that’s what he intended to give,” Eberl told DAZN after the final whistle. “If he hadn’t given it because he thought he’d already been booked… But as it was: a straight yellow card.”


  • After referee Vincic whistled for a foul by Camavinga on Harry Kane in Bayern’s half, the Frenchman then removed the ball to stop FCB from launching a quick free-kick. Vincic deemed this worthy of a yellow card, meaning Camavinga received a second booking and was dismissed.

    DAZN commentator Jan Platte called the decision “a bit nit-picky”, while expert Sami Khedira immediately noted: “But because he [Vincic] didn’t have it on his radar.” The World Cup winner went on to criticise the highly controversial sending-off: “It is unacceptable for a referee to influence this match in such a way and potentially decide its outcome.”

    Real Madrid were left fuming; their protests intensified as they slipped to a 3-4 defeat in the dying minutes and were eliminated from the Champions League. Bayern boss Eberl, unsurprisingly, dismissed the controversy, pointing instead to Camavinga’s unnecessary antics: “He’d already handled the ball twice before. Just leave it and walk away!”

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  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid also benefited from the referee's decisions in the second leg against Bayern Munich.

    As soon as the final whistle blew, Madrid’s players stormed towards referee Vincic to protest vehemently. Arda Güler, who had scored twice, was shown a red card for his comments towards the official. “The referee ruined the game,” Real manager Álvaro Arbeloa ranted afterwards. “It’s an action that nobody understands. How can you send a player off for something like that in a match like this? Completely inexplicable, unfair. It hurts us deeply!”

    In truth, the Royals had earlier profited from two controversial calls. Vincic awarded them a free-kick that Güler curled in to make it 2-1, despite minimal contact by Konrad Laimer on Brahim Diaz. The Austrian barely touched the Moroccan, making the call unnecessary.

    Real’s third goal, scored just before half-time, was also preceded by a challenge from Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger on Josip Stanisic that many felt should have been punished with a foul. “He sees me coming and just runs straight into me,” Stanisic argued. “In the past, the referee would have let play continue and awarded a free-kick only if we lost the ball.” Maybe the referee forgot that rule there, I don’t know,” Stanisic said. Players kept playing, and Kylian Mbappé netted to make it 3-2 to the Spaniards. FC Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was booked for protesting the earlier decision and will miss the semi-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Real Madrid knocked out by Bayern Munich: Is Álvaro Arbeloa set to leave?

    Following Bayern’s 2–1 first-leg win, the sides served up another thrilling encounter in Munich. The German record champions hit back almost immediately through Aleksandar Pavlovic after Güler had opened the scoring following a costly misplaced pass from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Güler’s free-kick to make it 1–2 was quickly cancelled out by Harry Kane’s equaliser, and the thrilling first half ended with Mbappé’s strike to level the scores at 2–2 at the break.

    The second half was calmer, and as the clock ticked, both sides knew the next goal would be crucial. Three minutes after Camavinga’s second yellow card, Luis Díaz curled in a brilliant equaliser to make it 3-3. Real pressed for extra time, but Michael Olise’s last-gasp strike sealed a 4-3 win for Bayern.

    At Real, manager Arbeloa is under serious pressure; The Athletic reports that he could leave by summer. French national coach Didier Deschamps, set to step down after the World Cup, has been linked as a possible successor.

    Real are now unlikely to win any silverware this term: they were sensationally knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier Albacete in the last 16, and in LaLiga Barcelona lead by nine points with seven rounds left. Los Blancos could even watch arch-rivals Barça seal the title in the Clásico at the Camp Nou in early May.

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  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich remain in pursuit of the treble.

    Bayern Munich are virtually assured of the German league title, with only mathematical possibilities remaining. They could clinch the championship outright at home to VfB Stuttgart this Sunday.

    The club’s treble dream remains intact, with a DFB Cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen scheduled for next week. The first leg of the Champions League semi-final follows on 28 April at Paris Saint-Germain, before the return match at the Allianz Arena eight days later.


  • A concise guide to the Champions League semi-finals

    Date

    Match

    Tuesday, 28 April

    Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Bayern Munich

    Wednesday, 29 April

    Atlético Madrid vs Arsenal

    Tuesday, 5 May

    Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid

    Wednesday, 6 May

    Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA