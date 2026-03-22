According to Sky, Nils-Ole Book of SV Elversberg is a candidate currently under discussion by the Dortmund hierarchy. The 40-year-old holds the position of sporting director at the German second-tier side, which is aiming for promotion.
Translated by
He’s currently under contract with a second-tier club! A surprising name is being touted as Sebastian Kehl’s successor at BVB
With his "analytical approach and calm, strategic management style, as well as shrewd squad planning", Book has built up an excellent reputation in the industry over the past few years, which is why he is said to have already been on the radar at VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach.
However, he turned down the approaches from the Bundesliga and instead extended his contract at Elversberg – partly because he is said to have been eyeing a role at a bigger club. That opportunity now appears to have arisen with the Black and Yellows.
At Elversberg, Book is regarded as one of the architects of the club’s current sporting success. Despite notable departures last summer, such as Fisnik Asllani’s return on loan to TSG Hoffenheim, the 40-year-old has put together a formidable squad for the Saarland-based side, which sits second in the second-tier table after 27 of 34 matchdays and has a good chance of promotion to the Bundesliga.
BVB has unexpectedly parted ways with sporting director Kehl
BVB parted ways with its sporting director on Sunday afternoon. “The summer marked the right time for change,” said sporting director Lars Ricken: “To allow both sides to prepare for this, we have mutually agreed to an immediate termination of Sebastian’s role.” Kehl has “rendered enormous service to our club, and we are very grateful to him for his great commitment”.
Kehl had been head of BVB’s professional squad for four years since 2018; during this time, Dortmund won the 2021 DFB Cup. In the summer of 2022, the former BVB professional took over the role of sporting director, and in 2024 the Black and Yellows reached the Champions League final. Kehl was long regarded as the heir to Hans-Joachim Watzke, but it was Ricken who secured the coveted top job.
"Borussia Dortmund has been part of my life for half my life and I feel an extremely strong connection to this magnificent club. Nevertheless, we have now jointly come to the conclusion that it is time to move on – both for BVB and for me," said Kehl, who spent 13 years in Dortmund as a player. Most recently, there had been rumours of a possible appointment for the 46-year-old as sporting director at Hamburger SV; a promotion within BVB was not possible under the current circumstances.
BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date
Match
4 April, 6.30 pm
VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)
11 April, 3.30 pm
BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
18 April, 3.30 pm
TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)