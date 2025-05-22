"He is going to have to answer through his work" – Alexi Lalas endorses Gio Reyna’s potential Real Sociedad move but says USMNT star must deliver in Spain
The MLS icon has voiced support for Reyna’s rumored move to the La Liga side as he believes it would provide him with the playing time he needs
- Lalas stressed Reyna needs consistent playing time above all else
- Suggested mid-table La Liga club presents ideal environment for Reyna
- Emphasized Reyna must "meet them halfway" by maximizing any opportunity