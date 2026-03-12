He is clearly extremely dissatisfied! A former FC Bayern star is about to relaunch his career

Zirkzee had only moved to Manchester from Italian first division club Bologna in the summer of 2024. At the time, United paid over £35 million for the former FC Bayern Munich youth player, who brought €20 million into the coffers of the German record champions with his transfer due to a hefty resale share. Expectations for the attacking player were correspondingly high, but so far he has not been able to establish himself at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has rarely been in the starting line-up in the current Premier League season. He has only been in the starting eleven four times and has scored two goals in 18 league appearances. Most of the time, he has had to settle for a substitute role or has remained on the bench. Under the current coaching staff, the striker is hardly getting any playing time.