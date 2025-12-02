Getty Images Sport
'He is adult enough!' - Pep Guardiola refusing to speak to Gianluigi Donnarumma about conduct as Man City goalkeeper walks suspension tightrope
Donnarumma on verge of unwanted history
Three of the cautions have stemmed from dissent, with the other issued for time-wasting, placing the 26-year-old on precarious footing. Should Donnarumma pick up another yellow in any of City’s next six league fixtures, he would become the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to serve a suspension for accumulating five bookings this early in a season. Although a dozen goalkeepers have reached at least five yellows in a campaign, none racked them up quickly enough to trigger the automatic ban before the 19-match threshold.
- AFP
What did Guardiola say?
Asked whether he planned a stern conversation with his summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola was unmoved.
"No, he is adult enough," Guardiola said. "He will, step by step, understand things in the league and [learn] new behaviours."
Guardiola showed little appetite for revisiting Donnarumma’s yellow-card tally when he spoke on Monday ahead of City’s trip to Fulham. He responded curtly when asked whether the club were concerned about the possibility of a ban. "It is what it is," he said.
The scrutiny surrounding Donnarumma intensified after Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds, when Daniel Farke suggested the goalkeeper went down unnecessarily to hand Guardiola an opportunity to issue tactical instructions at a critical moment. Leeds had fought back from two goals down to haul themselves level at the Etihad, only for Phil Foden to strike in stoppage time and secure victory.
Farke’s comments have added fuel to ongoing discussions among football lawmakers about potential rule changes to prevent teams from exploiting stoppages involving goalkeepers. Under current regulations, outfield players who require treatment must leave the pitch for thirty seconds before rejoining the action. Goalkeepers, however, are exempt due to the specialist nature of their role.
According to BBC reports, decision-makers spent considerable time debating whether this exemption should continue. One proposal gaining support would compel teams to temporarily remove an outfield player if their goalkeeper receives medical attention, thereby preventing managers from using the pause to reorganise their sides. Another suggestion involved banning players from approaching the dugout entirely during such interruptions.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty
Foden’s rise continues as Guardiola hopes for new deal
While Donnarumma dominated the disciplinary conversation, Guardiola was more eager to discuss Phil Foden’s growing influence following his match-winning double against Leeds. The City manager expressed hope that the 25-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2027, will commit his long-term future to the club.
"Hopefully he can stay all his career here," said Guardiola. "He is a special player, a Man City fan, from the academy."
Foden himself suggested after Saturday’s game that he now sees himself as one of the leaders of the squad. Guardiola agreed that the playmaker has long demonstrated authority through his football, even if he is not the most vocal presence away from the pitch.
"On the pitch, he's always been like that," said Guardiola. "Vocally he is not a guy who talks much in the dressing room but, on the pitch, he never hides behind the scenes."
Bernardo Silva also walking a fine line
Donnarumma is not the only City player inching toward potential suspension. Bernardo Silva collected his fourth yellow of the season against Leeds, meaning he too is only one booking away from disciplinary action. City’s 19th league fixture, the game at Sunderland on New Year’s Day, marks the point at which the suspension threshold increases from five to ten cautions. Donnarumma and Silva, therefore, need to navigate the next few weeks without incident or face a forced absence.
City can close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just two points if they overcome Fulham on Tuesday night. Guardiola's side have been gathering momentum after a rocky start to the campaign. The Gunners will, however, have the chance to assert their status as title favourites when they face Brentford at home a day later.
Advertisement